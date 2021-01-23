McDermott tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes in Friday's 120-118 overtime win over the Magic.

Even with the return of Myles Turner (hand), McDermott cracked the starting lineup for the third straight game and was tied for the team lead in three-pointers made. Since his insert into the starting lineup, McDermott is averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes per game.