Pacers' Doug McDermott: Drills six treys in loss
McDermott supplied 19 points (6-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes Sunday against Portland.
McDermott's now scored in double-digits in six of his past seven games and is averaging 3.0 threes per contest at a 58.5 percent conversion rate during that span. While his shooting has certainly been impressive, McDermott remains unable to produce much elsewhere. His season-long averages of 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.1 assists per game make him a borderline play at best in standard formats.
