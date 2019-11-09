McDermott tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over Detroit.

McDermott reached double-digits again Friday but added just one assist in 19 minutes of court time. He can be a nice source of three-pointers when he gets the playing time but is typically one of the more underwhelming fantasy players, even on his best nights. As soon as the Pacers start getting their players back, McDermott is likely to see a reduction in his playing time and those in 12-teams leagues need not waste any time thinking about picking him up.