Pacers' Doug McDermott: Drops 14 points Friday
McDermott tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over Detroit.
McDermott reached double-digits again Friday but added just one assist in 19 minutes of court time. He can be a nice source of three-pointers when he gets the playing time but is typically one of the more underwhelming fantasy players, even on his best nights. As soon as the Pacers start getting their players back, McDermott is likely to see a reduction in his playing time and those in 12-teams leagues need not waste any time thinking about picking him up.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Fills box score in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Shakes off injury•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Questionable with sore foot•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores seven in win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Hits three triples in preseason win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.