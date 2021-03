McDermott played 17 minutes off the bench and added 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in Friday's win over the Heat.

McDermott has scored in double figures in seven straight games despite coming off the bench in his last four outings. Since his move back to the bench, he's failed to top the 30-minute mark. Still, McDermott is enjoying career highs in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage.