McDermott scored 28 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

McDermott moved to the bench as Jeremy Lamb entered the starting five. However, that didn't stop him from dropping a season-high 28 points. He didn't reach that mark in typical fashion, as he shot poorly from beyond the arc and instead relied on his finishing close to the basket. Even after maintaining a heavy workload, McDermott chipped in very little elsewhere in the box score, leaving him as an inconsistent and empty points producer.