Pacers' Doug McDermott: Efficient 16 points in loss
McDermott posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Bucks.
McDermott was able to catch fire Wednesday, but the rest of his teammates weren't able to step up. He scored at least 16 points for the first time since Feb. 5, and his two steals represented a season high. McDermott remains a deadly three-point shooter, hitting 43.2 percent of his triples across the past 10 games, but he can't seem to crack the sort of minutes threshold that would make him relevant in fantasy.
