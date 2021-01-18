McDermott had 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.

McDermott has scored over 20 points in two of his 13 games this season. The forward achieved said feat just three times last season, when he posted 10.3 PPG. McDermott averaged an improved 12.6 points across 13 games in this campaign.