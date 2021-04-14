McDermott is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to an ankle injury, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
McDermott suffered the injury after playing 10 minutes, posting two rebounds and one steal. The Pacers play again Wednesday, so there's a fair chance he'll miss that contest against the Rockets.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Hot out of the gate in win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Retreats to bench•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Starting for Sabonis•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Extends run of double-digit scoring•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Expected to play Wednesday•