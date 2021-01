McDermott won't return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets with a left ankle sprain, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during the second half and subsequently made his way to the locker room. McDermott had six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in six minutes before exiting the contest. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Suns until the team updates his status.