McDermott (ankle) is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Tony East of Locked On Pacers reports.

A sprained right ankle kept McDermott out of Monday's loss to Washington, and while he's technically still questionable, coach Nate Bjorkgren said the forward is trending toward returning to action. In nine games since the break, McDermott is averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 made threes (42.9% 3Pt).