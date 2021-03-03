McDermott (teeth) is likely to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
McDermott was initially questionable after needing a dental procedure Tuesday, but he's recovering well enough to probably take the court Wednesday. With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) questionable, McDermott could be in line for extra touches if the All-Star is sidelined.
