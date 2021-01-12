McDermott ended with 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 127-122 loss to the Kings.

McDermott had the hot hand on Monday, dropping a season-high 21 points. This is about as good as it gets for McDermott who currently sits just inside the top-200 in standard leagues. If Victor Oladipo sits out on Tuesday, McDermott could get another opportunity to jack up a few shots. In normal circumstances, he is not worth a look outside of deeper formats.