McDermott had 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Heat.

McDermott entered this game averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.4 minutes over his past five appearances, and he continues to move in the right direction despite playing with the second unit. He has now scored in double digits in 10 of his last 11 appearances, reaching the 15-point plateau in five of those contests.