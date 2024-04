McDermott notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in six minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Cavaliers.

McDermott continues to be a non-factor for the Pacers, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the fourth time in the past six games. At this point in his career, McDermott is nothing more than a depth piece on any squad, who can occasionally be streamed in for his perimeter scoring.