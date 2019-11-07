McDermott produced 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 win over the Wizards.

McDermott matched Aaron Holiday for the third-most minutes on the team behind Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren. Indiana switched things up and went small in this one, with Domantas Sabonis and Goga Bitadze splitting time at center and Myles Turner (ankle) still sidelined. As a result, combo forwards such as McDermott were a bit more involved than usual. It's unclear whether the Pacers will stick with a similar strategy if Turner isn't ready to return for Friday's matchup with the Pistons, but if the big man can't give it a go McDermott could once again be a sneaky option in daily leagues.