McDermott (ribs) will be a game-time decision for MOnday's game against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McDermott has missed the past five games with a rib injury, however he seems to be nearing a comeback. If he does return, McDermott could see a decreased role, as the Pacers recently added Wesley Matthews, who will likely see a large role on the wing. More information on McDermott's status should come out following Monday's morning shootaround.