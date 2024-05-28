McDermott closed with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists, a rebound and a block over 13 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

McDermott was traded to the Pacers early in February and in 28 games averaged 3.1 points, 0.7 assists and 0.5 rebounds in 9.5 minutes. The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent ahead of the 2024-25 season and has played for seven teams in his 10-year career.