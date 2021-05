McDermott totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 103-94 victory over the 76ers on Tuesday.

McDermott took 15-plus shot attempts for the first time since Feb. 13, which led to his 11th consecutive double-digit scoring performance. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged 15.6 points (on 59.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent shooting from three) and 2.4 rebounds per game.