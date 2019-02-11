McDermott (ribs) is available to play Monday against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McDermott has missed the past five games due to a rib injury, but he's been cleared to return Monday after getting through morning shootaround with no issues. Across his last 10 games prior to getting injured, the 27-year-old was averaging 6.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.