Pacers' Doug McDermott: Good to go Monday
McDermott (ribs) is available to play Monday against the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McDermott has missed the past five games due to a rib injury, but he's been cleared to return Monday after getting through morning shootaround with no issues. Across his last 10 games prior to getting injured, the 27-year-old was averaging 6.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.
