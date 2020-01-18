Pacers' Doug McDermott: Grabs season-high eight boards
McDermott posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.
McDermott finished with a season high in rebounding while scoring in double figures for the third time in the last four tilts. He's only a viable option in deeper leagues, but McDermott has been much more effective in this his second year with the Pacers, posting a career high in threes per game.
