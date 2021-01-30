McDermott went to the locker room during Friday's game against the Hornets with a right thumb injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
McDermott requested to be taken out of the game after suffering an injury during the second quarter, and he immediately went to the locker room. He's questionable to return to the game after being diagnosed with a right thumb contusion.
