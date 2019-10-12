McDermott compiled 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason victory over the Bulls.

McDermott took advantage of an understrength opponent, comming away with 14 points in 16 minutes. This is certainly not going to be the norm for McDermott who is unlikely to feature heavily in the Pacers rotation. Even when he is on the floor he really only contributes in two categories making him hard to roster, even in deeper formats.