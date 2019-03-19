Pacers' Doug McDermott: Hot from three
McDermott tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pacers' 106-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
McDermott rode his hot shooting from distance to his best scoring effort since Dec. 1 against the Sacramento, illustrating the lack of scoring he typically offers. Further hindering McDermott's fantasy upside is the fact that he rarely contributes in other categories in games where he's shooting well from the field or beyond the arc. He has maxed out at six rebounds and four assists for the season and has tallied 15 steals and seven blocks across his 66 appearances.
