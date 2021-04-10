McDermott posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Magic.

McDermott was the first man up in the second unit and went to work right away with a flurry of scoring in the first quarter. He came in for Edmond Sumner, who usurped McDermott's starting role for the evening. Although their minutes were virtually identical, McDermott clearly outplayed the rookie, who seemed a little out of sorts in an unfamiliar frontcourt role. The team was still intent on getting Sumner on the court despite Malcolm Brogdon's return, but his 6-4 frame is better suited as a tool for the backcourt. McDermott's demotion to the bench is likely only a temporary move.