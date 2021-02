McDermott will start in Thursday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McDermott will replace Jeremy Lamb in the starting lineup thanks to his solid play of late. It will mark the 29-year-old's sixth start of the season. McDermott has averaged 13.6 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per game over the last five contests.