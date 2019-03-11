McDermott compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 15 minutes Sunday against the 76ers.

McDermott shot the ball well from the field but was unable to provide contributions in other categories outside of his one rebound. Sunday marked the 27-year-old's first time in double figures since Feb. 23, and he typically isn't on the floor long enough to do much damage off the bench.