McDermott provided 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 109-92 win against the Heat.

With a host of Pacers riding the pine on Friday, McDermott went off in the second unit. He drilled five threes in 11 attempts from beyond the arc and posted his second-best scoring total of the season. His 2019-20 averages are the best of his six-year career, which has included stints with five different teams.