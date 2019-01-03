Pacers' Doug McDermott: Likely to play Friday
McDermott (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice and is expected to play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
McDermott was held out of Wednesday's practice after rolling his ankle in Monday's win over the Hawks, but it looks like the lone day off was all he needed. Expect McDermott to be a full go in Chicago on Friday.
