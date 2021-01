Coach Nate Bjorkgren said McDermott (ankle) practiced Friday and is expected to play Saturday against the Suns, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The 28-year-old sustained the left ankle sprain during Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, but it appears he won't miss any additional time. McDermott is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes this season and should be back on the court Saturday.