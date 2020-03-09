Pacers' Doug McDermott: Listed doubtful Tuesday
McDermott (toe) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game versus Boston.
If he does sit, it will be the third straight absence for McDermott, who is dealing with soreness in his right big toe.
