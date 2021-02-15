McDermott is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right knee.
The hope is that McDermott won't miss any time, but his status is in some jeopardy after he emerged from Saturday's win over the Hawks with soreness in his knee. McDermott finished that game with three three-pointers on his way to 26 points in a season-high 37 minutes.
