McDermott (knee) scored three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in 13 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

McDermott rejoined the rotation following a one-game absence due to knee soreness. However, he was mostly a non-factor, finishing with as many fouls as points in limited minutes. McDermott is capable of producing double-digit scoring nights despite his modest reserve role. Still, he's primarily a three-point specialist.