Pacers' Doug McDermott: Matches season-high in scoring
McDermott totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over Phoenix.
McDermott matched his season-high from the previous night, scoring 21 points including five triples. The 21 points are nice but as is the case with McDermott, he offered basically nothing outside of scoring and three's. He has now scored in double-digits in four of his last five games which coincides with the absence of Victor Oladipo. McDermott is fine to stream in if you need points but as soon as Oladipo returns, he will likely return to very limited production.
