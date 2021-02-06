McDermott (back) played in 33 minutes off the bench and scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in the Pacers' 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite coming off the bench, McDermott played more than each starter with the exception of Justin Holiday. Yet, he took fewer shots than each starter outside of Jeremy Lamb. Overall, McDermott has seen his playing time increase in five straight games and his four three-pointers made were equal to what he had made over his previous six games combined.