Pacers' Doug McDermott: Nursing toe injury
McDermott (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McDermott apparently emerged from Wednesday's loss to the Bucks with a toe injury, though he still finished with 16 points on six of eight shooting. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's shootaround before a determination is made regarding his availability.
