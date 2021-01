McDermott (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Considering coach Nate Bjorkgren revealed earlier in the day that McDermott practiced Friday and is expected to play against the Suns, his questionable listing is a bit of a puzzler. Given the statement from the coach, however, it seems a better than not chance McDermott will avoid missing additional action due to the ankle issue suffered Wednesday versus the Rockets.