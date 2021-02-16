McDermott (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Minnesota.
The 29-year-old tweaked his right knee during Saturdays win over Atlanta and sat out Monday's matchup with the Bulls, but he may not end up missing addition time. T.J. McConnell could receive another start for the Pacers if McDermott is unable to play Wednesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Uncertain for Wednesday's game•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Ruled out vs. Bulls•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Listed questionable Monday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Team-leading 26 points in start•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores 18 off bench•