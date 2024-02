Coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that McDermott (calf) will remain sidelined for a few more games, Tony East of SI.com reports.

McDermott has already been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans due to a right calf injury and is expected to remain sidelined for a few more contests. Ben Sheppard will likely continue to receive increased playing time in McDermott's absence as a forward option off Indiana's bench.