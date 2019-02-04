McDermott (ribs) has been ruled out of the Pacers' next two games, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

McDermott is nursing bruised ribs, and he'll sit out Monday's game against the Pelicans, as well as Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. The Creighton product should be considered day-to-day after Tuesday, but the Pacers also play Thursday and Saturday, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up missing additional time leading up to the All-Star break.