McDermott (thumb/back) won't return to Friday's game against Charlotte.

McDermott was available to return after suffering a right thumb contusion in the second quarter, but he's apparently dealing with a bruised lower back that will force him out for the remainder of the contest. He recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and six rebounds over 17 minutes prior to his departure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return Sunday against the 76ers.