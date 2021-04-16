site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Out Friday
McDermott (ankle) is out Friday against the Jazz.
McDermott will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury. Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner could see more minutes in his absence.
