McDermott (ankle) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McDermott is nursing a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury in Friday's game against the Mavericks. The absence will mark just his second of the season. As a result, look for some combination of JaKarr Sampson and Jeremy Lamb to take on his minutes. The veteran sharp shooter's next chance to play will be Wednesday versus the Heat.