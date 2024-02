Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said McDermott -- who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans -- will miss a few contests, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Based on Carlisle's comments, McDermott appears safe to rule out for the rest of the week, which means the veteran forward will be sidelined Friday in New Orleans and Sunday in San Antonio. McDermott's upcoming absence should keep a spot in the rotation open for rookie Ben Sheppard.