McDermott (teeth) is undergoing dental work on Tuesday after taking a blow to the mouth in Monday's game against Philadelphia, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McDermott remains with the team on its current road trip, but his status for Wednesday's game against Cleveland is uncertain at this point after he had at least one tooth dislodged during Monday's game. The 29-year-old should be considered questionable for now until another update is given as to his status for Wednesday. Over his last five games, McDermott has averaged 11.6 points on 42.0 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 threes per game.