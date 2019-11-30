McDermott produced just eight points and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over Atlanta.

McDermott nailed a pair of three-pointers Friday, ending with eight points in only 15 minutes. As long as the Pacers are even remotely healthy, McDermott is unlikely to see meaningful minutes outside of garbage time. Those in deeper formats could consider him as a potential three-point streamer but that is really going to be his ceiling across the board.