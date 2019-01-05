McDermott (ankle) managed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime win versus the Bulls.

McDermott (ankle) was expected to give it a go after participating in Thursday's practice, so this was no surprise. Nevertheless, McDermott is mainly just a floor spacer who contributes little else beyond three-point shooting.