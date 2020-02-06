McDermott scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

The journeyman forward continues to provide the Pacers with a consistent shooting threat from the outside. McDermott has drained multiple threes in seven of the last 13 games, averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 assists over that stretch, but his minutes could dwindle as Victor Oladipo shakes off his rust.