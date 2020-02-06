Pacers' Doug McDermott: Pops for 19 in loss
McDermott scored 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.
The journeyman forward continues to provide the Pacers with a consistent shooting threat from the outside. McDermott has drained multiple threes in seven of the last 13 games, averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 assists over that stretch, but his minutes could dwindle as Victor Oladipo shakes off his rust.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Drills six treys in loss•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Puts up 24 points from bench•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Cans career-high six treys•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Grabs season-high eight boards•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Strong two-way effort Friday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores 13 in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...