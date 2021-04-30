McDermott scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds along with four assists over 32 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Nets.

McDermott seems to be a good bet to score in the teens, as he has fallen into that scoring range in four straight contests and in six of his past eight games overall. He stood out Monday for his peripheral stats, as he tied his season high with four dimes and also corralled four boards. The forward is averaging 13.1 points on the campaign and shooting a steady 52.6 percent from the field.