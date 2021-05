McDermott had 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

McDermott was one of three Indiana starters that scored in double digits in this one, and while his 11-point tally was tied for the lowest mark over his past seven appearances, he was extremely efficient and missed only one shot from the field. It's worth noting McDermott has scored in double digits in seven games in a row.