Pacers' Doug McDermott: Produces season-high scoring total
McDermott registered 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in the Pacers' 121-88 win over the Jazz on Monday.
McDermott's scoring explosion was somewhat of a surprise, although he'd posted 12 and 15 points, respectively, in two of his prior three games. The 26-year-old's production has been hard to trust, however, as his minutes have often been stuck in the teens, which recently helped lead to an 11-game stretch where he was either scoreless or in single digits on the scoreboard. If his recent playing time pattern (over 20 minutes in four of the last five) holds up over the long term, McDermott would have value in deeper formats for his scoring and three-point upside.
